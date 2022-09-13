CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield teen accused of breaking into an old school and vandalizing it, pleaded guilty Monday during colloquy court.

Police say Jonathan Edward Albright, 19, was involved in three other cases all in March in Clearfield Borough.

He was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to a total of 11 months to two years less one day in the county jail with eight years probation for burglary and corruption of minors in the school case, burglary in a second case, corruption of minors in a third case and defiant trespass in a fourth case.

He was ordered to pay over $5,700 in restitution.

Prior to sentencing, Ammerman noted that the graffiti left in the former Third Ward School was “absolutely disgusting” and questioned how Albright and a juvenile were able to cause extensive damage to a bathroom without a sledge hammer.

Albright’s attorney, Ryan Dobo, stated that Albright now realizes his actions were just stupid and childish.

According to the affidavit in the first case, when police arrived at the scene on March 25, the owner showed them the flush pipes from the toilets were lying in the hallway.

“Almost every room in the building was severely damaged.”

This damage included broken windows, light fixtures ripped from the ceiling, thermostats ripped from the wall, holes in the walls, sinks ripped out, ceiling tiles pulled down, baseboard heaters ripped out and one wall was pushed down to gain access to another room.

Access to the building was made through the glass doors that face Weaver Street, which had its hinges popped out.

The investigation began with officers calling the phone number written in the graffiti who identified Albright and a juvenile female who was now dating him as possible suspects.

When she was questioned, the juvenile admitted to entering and damaging the building with Albright.

In the other burglary case, Albright and a juvenile entered into a storage garage at a Reed Street business through a removed window pane. Surveillance video showed the two then rummaged around before getting into a vehicle and moving it a few feet.

In the corruption of minors case, Albright and the juvenile were seen on video taking a can of alcohol, which the juvenile concealed on her person before they left without paying for it.

The defiant trespass case stems for a break-in at the grandstand at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.