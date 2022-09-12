DUBOIS – Congratulations are being extended to the Penn Highlands Healthcare employees who recently completed programs at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) to advance their careers with the health system.

Coding Program

On July 11, four employees from Penn Highlands Healthcare graduated from the first BCAT coding class. Carol Renee Bojalad, Jacqueline Butterbaugh, Beth Bly and Rhoda Yoder participated in the five-month class.

The students received their instruction from Dixie E. Reynolds, the Penn Highlands Healthcare Provider of Coding Education.

Following graduation, the participants had the knowledge to assume additional responsibilities with their current roles or moved into coding positions.

Clinical Medical Assistant Program

Penn Highlands Healthcare employees are excited to participate in the BCAT accelerated Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA) Program.

The 14-week course prepares students for the real-life medical environment while they learn administrative functions including the use of the electronic health record.

Since early May, two classes completed the course and all participants passed their certification exams. A total of four classes have graduated since the CMA program began in 2021.

Shown (l. to r.) is instructor Dixie Reynolds along with recent Coding program graduates Carol Renee Bojalad, Jacqueline Butterbaugh and Beth Bly.