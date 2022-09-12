Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Banana Smoothies – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. A great breakfast drink! Ingredients 1 medium ripe banana, cut into chunks 1 cup frozen unsweetened blueberries 1 cup cherry juice blend 3/4 cup vanilla yogurt 1/2 cup crushed ice dash ground cinnamon Directions -In a blender, combine all ingredients; cover and process for 30 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-blueberry-banana-smoothies/