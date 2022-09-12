CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Lake will hold its third Fall Festival event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Various vendors will be on-hand, plus crafting activities for kids and a climbing wall thanks to the PA National Guard.

Curwensville Lake experienced a successful summer season and Labor Day event, according to Susan Williams, board member.

“Our Fall Festival is an opportunity for us to thank everyone for supporting the park and its events,” shares Williams.

Though there is no fee for festival vendors, they must still register by phone at 814-236-2320.

Curwensville Lake closes out the season with the Haunted Walk on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, which benefits Friends of the Lake,

That will be followed by two weekends of Halloween fun for campers, including campsite-decorating contests.

For more information, please visit the lake’s Facebook page or Web site at curwensvillelake.com.