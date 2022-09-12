Despite unfavorable weather, the Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly Groundhog Match on Sunday, Sept. 11, with 18 competitors.

Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings continues to be a dominant competitor, taking first place in the Custom Class. Jeff Raybuck of Sligo and Jack Balon of Ebensburg tied for second only one point behind Keefe.

The Factory Varmint Wide Class winner was Ed Rethi of Dixonville, while second went to David Shaw of Curwensville and in third was Joe Lash of Hillsdale.

The Custom Wide Class winner was Balon. Balon also won the group match with a five-shot group, at 300 yards, that measured .749″. Pictured are Raybuck, Shaw, Lash, Rethi, Balon and Keefe.