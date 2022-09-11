ALTOONA – WTAJ Your News Leader has announced that it will move Studio 814 from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays starting on Monday.

Studio 814 will continue to focus on all the people and places that make central Pennsylvania great. Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner will continue to co-host.

“I’m looking forward to the time change. Our show – as-is – has a more morning style feel to it. I’m excited for people to join us,” says Koziar.

“We add a really fun element to our line of broadcasts because we get to welcome small businesses to the show and feature the good that’s happening in the community.

“Our goal is to keep our audience in the know of all things happening in the 814. We have a lot of fun on the show, but I know people are able to learn some things along the way.”

Petner adds, “I absolutely love highlighting all the amazing things happening right here in the 814. Since moving from New Jersey to central PA, the 814 has really become my family.

“It’s an honor to be welcomed into homes each day when folks turn on WTAJ. I’m so excited to connect with even more viewers from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

“We hope people will plan their weekend happenings with us, check out new restaurants and shop local. Morgan and I really keep an emphasis on supporting local and celebrating all things that make the 814 an amazing place to live and work.”

Studio 814 is central Pennsylvania’s only locally-produced live lifestyle show. Steven Shaw, WTAJ news director, says, “We could not be more excited for Morgan and Rebecca live at 10 a.m.

“They are going to bring energy and for the first-time local content to the mid-mornings Monday through Friday.”

Phil Dubrow, WTAJ vice president and general manager, shares that “mornings with Studio 814 will be such a nice way to showcase all the people, stories and community events that are happening.”