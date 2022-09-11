CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way is making preparations for its fall campaign, and needs the help of its community more than ever.

Pictured is campaign volunteer Brenda Terry mailing a few boxes of letters that CAUW’s campaign team prepared for the upcoming Fall Community Campaign.

This year’s campaign will help to support 23 local member agencies throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County. The team aspires to raise $200,000.

“We hope everyone … will make a donation, especially this year to help us continue to reach out and help others through helping our agencies,” shares Terry.

People may help by mailing a tax-deductible donation to the Clearfield Area United Way, 18 N. Second St., Suite 4, P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830 or at clearfieldareaunitedway.org.