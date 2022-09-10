When you live in a small apartment, it can quickly feel cramped in a matter of minutes. Let’s look at maximizing tips for your small apartment.

Living in an apartment can offer various benefits when it’s your first time living on your own or needing a change of scenery. It can allow you to live in the city you love, have easy access to stores and give you a chance to start a new chapter.

However, apartments are notorious for being on the smaller side, especially in bigger cities. If you want to size up, there’s a significant increase in cost, and you want to budget anywhere you can. So let’s see what you can work with by reviewing these maximizing small apartment tips and increasing space in your home.

Remove Excessive Clutter

When you live in a studio apartment or have a one-room setup, the goal is to decrease as much clutter as possible for a comfortable living space. While an entertainment system for your TV can make the room look sleeker, it can become a significant hurdle to getting around in a smaller apartment.

So go through your belongings and declutter where you can. You can sell what you can’t keep, then donate whatever you have left over. You can always toss more worn-out or dirty items. It’s a fantastic way to maximize your small apartment space.

Stick With Neutral Tones

Color plays a significant role in how your living space appears. While it’s tempting to play with vibrant, bright colors, it can easily make your apartment look significantly smaller.

Instead, stick with more neutral tones for your apartment walls and furniture. Colors like off-white or cream cause natural light to reflect off the walls, creating more space in your apartment. While an accent piece with a bright color is fine to add to your apartment, don’t stray too far from neutrals.

Provide Multifunctional Furniture

Furniture is a crucial part of making an apartment feel like home. However, don’t let your furniture have only a single purpose. Instead, you can get multifunctional furniture that can do various things.

For example, you can get a living room ottoman that provides food support and creates blanket and linen storage. You can also find couch sectionals with storage slots for blankets, pillows and linens. Finding multifunctional furniture helps decrease storage clutter while making your apartment feel more spacious.

Store Upwards, Not Outwards

While buying a beautiful bookshelf for your novel collection or a china cabinet for your stunning dishware is tempting, skip the bulker shelving and consider using additional wall shelving. This will help remove bulky furniture and open the floor up.

Additionally, wall storage helps free up space in small bathrooms. Wall hooks, towel bars and toilet paper holders help organize bathroom belongings without taking up excessive space.

If your apartment runs on the smaller side, don’t feel discouraged. This is a chapter in your life that you’ll later reflect on how well you did for yourself. Enjoy it while you can, and make it truly your own.