Karyn Kay (Limerick) Farbo, of Pueblo West, Co., formerly of Punxsutawney, Pa passed away September 4, 2022. Karyn was born in Punxsutawney on August 3, 1946, the daughter of the late William and Mercedes (Guilfoyle) Limerick. Karyn attended St. Paul the Apostle church in Pueblo West, Colorado. Karyn had quite a unique employment history ranging from working at Painter’s (Esso) […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/karyn-kay-limerick-farbo/