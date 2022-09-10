CLEARFIELD – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out.

Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the residents were awakened by a loud bang. When they checked on the source of the noise, they discovered the door was broken open and an unknown man was passed out, sleeping on their couch.

Although they made several attempts, he would not wake up. They had no idea who he was, they told authorities.

When police arrived, he was still sleeping and they were not able to wake him at first either. Eventually he woke and asked what was going on. He was identified as Williams.

Williams had left his shirt on the porch, was wearing wet shoes and had vomited on the furniture. Williams also “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person,” according to the report.

Williams waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, sending the case onto the court of common pleas for further disposition.

He is free on $15,000 bail.