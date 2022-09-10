BELLWOOD — The Curwensville Golden Tide took to the road for the second consecutive Friday night and put their early season undefeated record on the line against perennial District 6 power Bellwood-Antis.

The Blue Devils (2-1) defended their home turf and handed the Tide their first loss on the young season 40-14.

The Tide couldn’t contain Blue Devil quarterback Gaven Ridgway, who threw for over 200 yards and ran for over 100 as he also accounted for four touchdowns. He also had an interception.

Tide signal caller Dan McGarry threw for 195 yards on 22 of 36 attempts. His lone TD pass was a 25-yarder to Hunter Tkacik. McGarry scored the other Tide points on a touchdown run.

The Tide (2-1) return home next Friday night when they host Southern Huntingdon (2-1) at Andy Evanko Field at 7:00 PM.