CLEARFIELD- A Westover man accused of sexually assaulting two girls was found guilty on 24 of 28 counts after a three-day trial on Friday.

Moses C. Norris, 77, was determined to be guilty of two counts of rape of a child, three counts of attempted rape of a child, one count of statutory sexual assault, three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three counts of aggravated indecent assault, six counts of indecent assault, and six counts of corruption of minors. He was not guilty of two additional counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

After the verdict was read, some of Norris’ family and friends cried and shook their heads.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked specially presiding Senior Judge Daniel J. Milliron of Blair County to revoke Norris’ bail and take him into custody.

She noted that there is a concern for the victims because Norris had allegedly voiced threatens toward them.

Attorney Joshua Maines, who represented Norris, argued that he is not a flight risk, had no prior record and has health issues. He asked Norris remain on bail pending sentencing.

Milliron decided to revoke Norris’ bail because of the seriousness of the case, saying he had never before not revoked someone bail in a case like this.

Norris was then taken into custody. He will be sentenced within 60 days.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers issued a statement regarding the case.

“Justice was served today because these girls came forward and spoke up about the terrible acts committed against them. It is never easy for victims to come forward, but the strength of these girls is commendable.

“I am also proud of the hard work and diligence of Deputy Lumadue and First Assistant (Leanne) Nedza in prosecuting this case and helping these girls and their family get the justice they deserve.”