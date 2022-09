Evelyn Bernice Renner, 98, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her residence after a short illness. She was born August 17, 1924, the daughter of the late George & Ethel (Duttry) Uren. In 1943 she married Albert J. Renner and together they built a house and family, he preceded her in death in 1993. Carpentry or masonry, she […]

