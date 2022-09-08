CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Group, in partnership with REST Inc., the Hyde Wesleyan Church and the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission will be holding a special service on Sept. 20, to raise awareness and convey support for those impacted by substance use disorder, their families and loved ones of those lost to overdose.

September is recognized as National Recovery Month. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, “the goal throughout September is to come together, celebrate individuals in recovery, and offer hope to those who are struggling.

“National Recovery Month reinforces the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective and people can and do recover.”

The 2022 National Recovery Month theme, “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community. It reminds people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together.”

This is the second year the local PAL group has held such a service and, this year, wants all members of the recovery community to feel welcome.

PAL Facilitator Bobbie Johnson states, “so many have been impacted by Substance Use Disorder. We know that for every one person who struggles him or herself, there are at least 10 others negatively impacted.

“This disease does not discriminate, but there is Hope for recovery. People can get well. Families can heal. This event is an opportunity for the community to come together, acknowledge what is happening in our community, find Hope, and love on those who have experienced loss.”

This special service, called “An Evening of Hope and Remembrance” will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield.

The public is encouraged to attend this service, which will include music, speakers, a hope-filled message and a special memorial for those lost to overdose and other substance-related deaths.

Representatives from the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission will also be on-hand to provide information and distribute Narcan.

Any family members who have lost a loved one to overdose or other substance-related death are requested to please e-mail their loved one’s name and pictures to restinc2021@outlook.com to be compiled into a memorial video which will be played during the service.

All submissions should be made no later than Sept. 15. Interested participants are also encouraged to call 814-762-2933 with any questions.