Gaye Henry Moffitt, 82, of Newville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in her home. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by SimpleChoice Cremation Services, Inc., Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simple-choicecremation.com.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gaye-henry-moffitt/