CLEARFIELD – Chief Doug Clark reported that August was a busy month for Lawrence Township police during Tuesday’s supervisors’ meeting.

Incidents almost doubled from the same time last year, Clark said. There was a total of 1,155 incidents that included but were not limited to criminal arrests, DUIs, drug arrests, traffic citations, traffic stops, warrants and accidents.

Officers attended 41 court hearings and the Patrol Officer of the Month is Officer Nathan Lash.

Lawrence Township Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. reported that he’s working on many different ordinances and resolutions for the township, one of which includes a stop sign that will be placed on 104th Cavalry Road, but it will take a little bit of time.

LTAP did complete a traffic study for a stop sign at 104th Cavalry Road and Mann Road to determine that a stop sign is warranted, and the supervisors approved for Shaw to prepare the ordinance.

Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder inquired about permission to attend the tax sale on Friday, Sept. 16 to acquire a couple properties that are considered blighted in the township, and it was approved for Supervisor Brian Collins to attend.

The supervisors approved to transfer funds from the reserve savings account to the general fund for the remaining Pifer Road culvert project in the amount of $3,768.95.

It was also approved to move $3,000 from the general fund to the Regional Police checking account for expenses. The borough will also be contributing the same amount.

The township reported its receipt of a price quote from Costars for road salt for 2022-23 at the rate of $79.21/ton. This rate is $10.01 more than last year.

The supervisors also voted to adopt the proper paperwork to dissolve the sewer tap fee, as well as to set Trick-or-Treat night as Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner reported that three flag poles have been ordered for the township building and the first phase of the dog park is completed; however, due to the current rainy weather, grass seed has not been put down yet.

Supervisor Randy Powell would like residents to be aware that on Sept. 16, 19, and 20, the township will be paving Coal Hill Road and 104th Cavalry Road on the north side.

There is a possibility that the paving will take the road down to one lane so residents are encouraged to avoid the area during those dates if they can to ensure the paving goes quickly and smoothly.

Powell also reported that the engineers have finished plans for the new stone storage building, and the township approved to send the plans out to bid as soon as possible.

The supervisors reported that the reason for dirt piles and stone piles around certain areas of the township are for tractor-trailer loads that are carrying windmill parts.

According to Powell, there will be approximately 800 tractor-trailer loads coming through town starting sometime next week for these windmills to be delivered to Tyrone Mountain area.

The loads will be carried from the interstate to Park Avenue and continue on to Crooked Sewer. The project could potentially take up to four months to transport the windmills.