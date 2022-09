Shirley J. McLean, 70, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on August 11, 1952, in Karns City, she was the daughter of Pearl (Crawford) Spiker. Shirley worked at the Goodwill store in New Bethlehem. She is survived by her companion, Donald Bowles of New Bethlehem, three children, John McLean and […]

