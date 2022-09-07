CLEARFIELD – In August, members of the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board found themselves wearing multiple hats during the 161st Clearfield County Fair.

“It was tough. We were down – way down – on our volunteers and our paid employees,” according to Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom, “and fair week is the smallest part of our job.

“We need people to help – and hands-on – not just fair week, but all 52 weeks of the year. We work all year to get to fair week, and have other off-season events, as well.

“So, for the first time in a very long time, we’re adding to our board of directors.” Hallstrom said qualifications for potential candidates include but are not limited to:

residing within Clearfield County;

attending monthly meetings and various special meetings as scheduled;

being available to help fair week; and

helping with fair setup and various other off-season events;

Potential candidates may be subject to background checks as part of the interview process.

Letters of intent will only be accepted via mail to: Clearfield County Fair Search Committee, 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Letters of intent must include your name, address and phone number, and be postmarked by the application deadline of Oct. 1, 2022.