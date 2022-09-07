HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state lawmakers spent at least $3 million in taxpayer money on outside law firms and experts as they lobbied for their preferred political maps during the recent redistricting cycle, according to invoices obtained by Spotlight PA. (Photo: To understand how much money Democrats and Republicans spent to convince Pennsylvanians and the court system to support their […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pa-lawmakers-spent-at-least-3-million-on-private-lawyers-experts-during-redistricting-battle-invoices-show/