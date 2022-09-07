CLEARFIELD – The popular Men Who Cook Event will return to the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds on Oct. 29.

Over 20 area leaders and local men who love to cook will showcase their culinary creations to benefit area boy scouts.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with all the men offering samples of their specialties. The audience votes for their favorite dishes by providing tips in a jar located at each station. The cooks who raise the most funds win the coveted “Golden Chef” awards. This year’s event will feature a “pro” category, an “at home chef” category, team category and junior division.

Attendees to last year’s event did not go home hungry as they feasted on menu items such as beef brisket, asiago chicken, BBQ ribs, shrimp tacos, beef wellington, stuffed chicken breasts, lobster mac n’ cheese, lasagna, primitive turkey, smoked buffalo chicken pasta, canapes, soups, casseroles and award winning desserts. The 2022 line-up will be announced pre-event.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online here.

Reserve your tickets today and join us for a fun-filled culinary evening.

Men Who Cook is hosted and sponsored by GANT News, Novey Recycling and Visit Clearfield County.