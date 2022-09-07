PSP Clearfield

State police responded to a report of a male laying in a yard on Blue Ball Rd. in Boggs Twp. It was discovered that the male had active warrants and was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana was and other drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

State police investigated a theft on the Morrisdale/Allport Hwy. in Morris Twp. A cooler, suitcase phone holder and bottle of Rain X were removed from a 2017 Yamaha Wolverine. The investigation continues.

State police responded to an incident of harassment on Patty Ln. in Pike Twp. Charges of harassment/acts to annoy have been filed against Jeffrey McLaughlin, 58, of Curwensville.

Clearfield Borough

Police located an un-attended wheel chair near the River Walk. The mobility device was taken back to the police station for safe keeping. If you have lost a wheelchair, please contact police.

Police and Fire Crews responded to a report of a fire alarm at a Leavy Ave Apartment Complex. Police arrived and located large amounts of water coming from a 4th floor water line break. Police stayed on-scene until water authority personnel arrived.

Police responded to Williams St for a 911 Hang-up call. Police arrived and located a male who was visibly irate, paranoid, and admitted to using methamphetamine. Police spoke with the 911 caller who stated that the male had thrown knives at them. The male was taken into custody.

Lawrence Township

Police received information from the Loss Prevention staff at the WalMart Supercenter that Brian K. Schloski, 47, was involved in a retail theft in October. Schloski took an empty cardboard box into the store, placed several items inside the box and left without paying for them. Charges have been filed.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Supercenter Drive. Upon investigation it was learned that the driver, Dana Krause, was driving with a suspended license and wanted by state parole. She was taken into custody and charges were filed.