DUBOIS – The DuBois Area Historical Society’s 39th General Membership Meeting and Banquet (one missed due to COVID), will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois.

Catering by Paulette will feature a menu of: stuffed chicken breast, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, cabbage and noodles, glazed carrots, salad and dessert.

The cost for the evening is $25 and reservations are due by Sept. 12.

Send reservation and payment to: DuBois Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801 or for more information call 814-371-9006 to leave a message or e-mail duboisareahistory@yahoo.com.

The evening will include a brief meeting for election of officers and board members and approval of the 2023 budget.

Tom Schott, a member of the DuBois Area Historical Society since its beginning will be the guest speaker for the evening.

In keeping with the year-long theme of the City of DuBois’ 150 anniversary, his topic is “150 Years Ago: Three Towns Become One.”

“The idea for this presentation is not a new one,” Schott said. “While researching for the Society’s latest book Spirited Citizens of the DuBois Area, I found an article written by local historian Sam King for the 100th anniversary of DuBois entitled, “Three Towns Become One,” and received permission for it to be republished in the book.

“We are in a time period where the City of DuBois and Sandy Township are in the process of consolidating. Nearly forgotten is the fact that what is now DuBois once had sections named for Shaffer, Rumbarger and DuBois. My presentation will focus on George Shaffer, John Rumbarger, and John DuBois and how these diverse sections of town became one community.”

Spirited Citizens of the DuBois Area will be on sale at the dinner for $25 and the 2023 DuBois Area Historical Society calendar will be available for $5.

Upcoming events include: the 14th Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk on Oct. 15 with a theme of 150 Years of DuBois; and a fundraiser at Buck’s Pizza on Oct. 17 and 18 (voucher required).