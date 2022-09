Donald Merle Kunselman, age 73 of Distant, Armstrong County, passed from this life to life with the Lord on Saturday evening, September 3, 2022, at his home. Born September 4, 1948, in Distant, he was the youngest of the 11 children of the late Paul Edgar Kunselman, Sr. and Florence Pearl Bish Kunselman. He was a graduate of Redbank Valley […]

