CLEARFIELD – Twenty-one years after terror attacks on America, citizens of Clearfield and surrounding communities will come together in a remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of Sept.11, 2001.

The ceremony honors the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Centers, Pentagon, airline flight takeovers and the American military service personnel who have died in the war against terrorism while other members of the service continue to fight.

A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Clearfield County Courthouse.

Members of local police and fire departments, as well as local pastors and elected officials will be leading the ceremony.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.