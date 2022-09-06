DUBOIS – The latest guidelines for the treatment of heart and lung diseases as well as the management of conditions that impact the heart and lungs will be presented during the sixth annual Pulmonary and Cardiothoracic Conference hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare.

The program will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Penn Stater Hotel in State College.

In addition to heart disease and lung disease, the conference will provide medical, nursing and ancillary staff with information related to cardiac surgery, genomics, obesity management, obstructive sleep apnea, COVID-19 and pharmacology.

The agenda also includes a special session on understanding and managing generational differences in healthcare.

Penn Highlands DuBois is accredited by the Pennsylvania Medical Society to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

This live activity is designated for a maximum of 8.0 AMA Physicians Recognition Award Category 1 Credits.™

In addition, Penn Highlands DuBois is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will provide a certificate of completion for 8 contact hours which can be used for Pennsylvania state RN licensure renewal.

A registration fee of $100 per person includes course materials, continental breakfast, lunch and snacks. There is no charge for Penn Highlands Healthcare employees and affiliates.

The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

For a registration form or more information, visit www.phhealthcare.org/events.

