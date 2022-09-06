CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Miles Brothers LLC first purchased the 63.9-acre former 76 Truckstop on August 29, 2020, their goal was to remediate environmental concerns and make the property attractive for future economic development. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) Located in Clarion Township on Route 322, near Exit 70 of Interstate 80, the Truckstop’s previous owner […]

