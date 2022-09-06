DUBOIS – The DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary will hold a fundraiser to purchase an upcoming holiday gift for each nursing home resident.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the event features choices of two take-out dinners, raffle items and 50-50 chances.

Dinners include spaghetti with meatball, side salad, roll and butter, plus dessert or chicken Romano, mashed potatoes and corn, roll and butter, plus dessert.

Take-out dinners will be ready for pick-up from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Luigi’s Villa, 800 W. Weber Ave., in DuBois.

The $10 dinner tickets are available at Ace Hardware, Better Bargains, Merle Noman Boutique and Way Office Supply.

You can also call Nora Yasick at 814-371-2656 or Dixie Horn at 814-583-5657 or any auxiliary member.