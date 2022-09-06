CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) will have performances of Steel Magnolias Sept. 8-10 and 15-17 at 7:30 p.m.

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.

Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

A sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

This production is directed by Matt Hertlein.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each show.

Tickets are nearly sold out for some performances. CAST volunteers encourage patrons to order tickets before the performances are sold out. No performances will be added.

CAST patrons who had season tickets in 2020 will have their season tickets honored in 2022, including tickets for this production.

If anyone has not yet received their season tickets, please call CAST at 814-765-4474 or e-mail ClearfieldArts@gmail.com to have season tickets mailed or e-mailed.

CAST reminds patrons that when ordering tickets online for any CAST production or event, confirmation e-mails will come from TicketPeak.

This production is sponsored in part by Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Joan Shimmel of Amon, Shimmel and Walsh Realtors. Season sponsors are Bigfoot, Pop!, and Passport ration stations.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E Locust Street in downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.