HYDE — Last Monday the Clearfield Bison junior varsity football team had a scoreless game with Juniata canceled halfway through the first quarter due to lightning delays, so Saturday morning when they hosted Bald Eagle Area, the officially got their first game completed.

Unfortunately for the hosts the results was a 12-6 loss.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bison finally got some offense going late in the second period. But their deepest drive into Bald Eagle territory turned into a 90+ yard “pick six” when a Bald Eagle defender took a short pass into the left flat and returned it all the way for the first points of the game.

The teams then moved all the way into the fourth quarter with the visitors holding on to their slim 6-point margin.

Back up quarterback Xavire Curry connected with Colten Ryen on a 34 yard toss to knot the game at six.

BEA countered with a long catch and run to set the final at 12-6.

The Bison (0-1) will take to the road next Monday when they travel to EJ Mansell Stadium at 6PM to take on the DuBois Beavers.

Scoring Summary

1ST Quarter Cl-0 BEA-0

2ND Quarter

BEA 99 yard interception return. 2 Point Conversion Failed Cl-0 BEA-6

3rd Quarter

Cl-0 BEA-6

4th Quarter

Xavier Curry Pass to Colten Ryen for 34 yd TD. 2 PT Conversion Failed Cl-6 BEA-6

BEA TD Pass. 2 PT Conversion Failed. Cl-6 BEA-12

INDIVIDUAL STATS – CLEARFIELD

PASSING

Karsen Lazauskas 5-10 1 INT 43 yds, Xavier Curry 4-6 1 INT 1 TD 49 yds

RECEIVING

Colten Ryen 4-79 TD, Cooper Broad 3-13