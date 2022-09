Barbara Ann Shrecengost has been reunited in heaven with her late husband Robert Lee Shrecengost after her passing on September 2nd, 2022. Barbara, also known as Iggy or Aunt Igg grew up in Dayton, PA and is a descendant of the Thomas Hindman Marshall family. She loved her family, friends, God and country unconditionally. Barbara who was born July 28th, […]

