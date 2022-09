Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz, 65, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while at her home. She was born on August 10, 1957, to Ida Leanne (Ivers) Barrett, in Rapid City, SD. Mickee became an LPN at Jeff Tech, and held positions in the area at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, DRMC, Brookville Hospital, and Highland View. […]

