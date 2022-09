Robert D. Hepburn, Jr., age 73, of Penfield, PA, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on July 5, 1949 in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Berna (Waite) Hepburn, Sr. On October 31, 1985, he married Gloria (Lansberry) Hepburn. She survives. He was a veteran of the United States […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-d-hepburn-jr/