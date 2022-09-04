CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 6 – Sept. 9, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Box Culvert:

? State Route: 2051 (West Decatur)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crack Seal:

? State Route: 1003 (Mt. Zion Road)

? State Route: 2041 (Hyde)

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)

Drainage Improvements:

? State Route: 0219 (Burnside area)

? State Route: 0729 (Glen Hope area)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Patching:

? State Route: 0053 (Philipsburg to Kylertown)

? State Route: 0729 (Glen Hope)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Philipsburg to Morrisdale)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0219 (Dubois)

? State Route: 0255 (Dubois)

Sign Upgrade and Repairs:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

