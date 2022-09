Marjorie Bowlby, 95, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while a resident at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA. Marjorie was born on April 12, 1927, to the late Andrew M. and Loretta L. (Horak) Haggerty in Reynoldsville, PA. Marjorie worked at Jeff Tech and retired after fifteen years in 1989. She was a longtime member of St. […]

