John R. Fields, 65, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 23, 1956 in Clarion, PA, the son of John and Opal Fields. John retired in 1992 as a pipefitter from Indspec Industries. He loved 70’s rock music and was an avid Steelers fan. John enjoyed fishing and working […]

