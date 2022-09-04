CLEARFIELD – William Raney III, Information Technology student at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, recently earned his Comp TIA A+.

The A+ certification is an entry-level computer certification for PC computer service technicians.

The exam is designed to certify the competency of entry-level PC computer service professionals in installing, maintaining, customizing and operating personal computers.

The A+ certification is sponsored by the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA). CompTIA is a large trade group, founded in 1982, and made up of resellers, distributors and manufacturers.

It sets voluntary guidelines dealing with business ethics and professionalism, and is involved with many issues including product returns, warranty claims and price protection.

William is a student from Harmony Area High School and also a Technology Assistant at the CCCTC.

To learn more about the opportunities in the Information Technology program at the CCCTC for adult and high school students, visit at www.ccctc.edu.