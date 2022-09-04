Johnny Shaffer served our country in the United States Army. Name: John “Johnny” R. Shaffer Born: February 12, 1926 Died: July 20, 2022 Hometown: Rossiter, Pa. Branch: United States Army John joined the United States Army in 1944 and served during World War II. John was a member of the Rossiter American Legion. His funeral service was held on July […]

