Timothy D. Rodgers, 43, of Punxsutawney, passed away August 30, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1979 in Punxsutawney the son of David and Denise (Spencer) Rodgers. Tim worked as a mechanic for Johnson Motors and Fetterman’s Auto Body. He enjoyed hunting, riding ATV’s, Mud trucks, fast cars, snowmobiling, but above all he loved his sons. In addition to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/timothy-d-rodgers/