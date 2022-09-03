BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the start of their Spectacular Sunrises & Sunsets photo contest.

Photos of many vistas in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region that produce spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Photos can be submitted from Sept. 1, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2022.

Finalists’ photos will be posted on online in December with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: First Place, $100; Second Place, $75; Third Place, $50; and Fourth Place, $25.

To enter complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.

The only requirements are that the photo meet the Spectacular Sunrises and Sunsets photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places and events of the region during each season,” John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.