CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces the September, October, November and December programs offered through the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute. Programs are free, but you must register to attend by calling 814-765-2696.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, join us at 1 p.m. at the Waste Water Treatment Facility at 729 Beauty Dr., Clearfield, as the manager, John Williams, takes us on a tour of the facility.

The Clearfield Municipal Authority had its beginnings in January 1882, the Clearfield Water Company, a private investor company, was formed to furnish water to the Borough of Clearfield.

In 1904, a second water company, the Lawrence Water Company, came into existence to deliver water to the areas of Lawrence Township that surround Clearfield Borough. After its creation, the assets of the Lawrence Water Company were transferred to the Clearfield Water Company.

The Clearfield Water Company continued to operate until 1945. At that time, Clearfield Borough created, by Ordinance, the Municipal Authority of Clearfield Borough.

The authority was incorporated under the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Act in August of 1945. A seven-member board was appointed by the Borough to operate the Authority. The Municipal Authority of Clearfield Borough remained unchanged until September of 1957.

In 1957, both Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township were being ordered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, State Water Board, to proceed with the construction of a sewage treatment plant.

Construction of the sewage treatment plant and interceptor lines were completed in 1959 and the plant was put into operation that year. The name was changed to the Clearfield Municipal Authority.

The original board was realigned with four members from Clearfield Borough and three from Lawrence Township.

Today the 5,500 customers of the Clearfield Municipal Authority are served by both a Water and Sewer Division. The Water Division filters water from two reservoirs and four wells and maintains over 4000,000 linear feet of water mains.

The Sewer Division operates and maintains the sewage treatment plant and five lift stations, along with 170,000 linear feet of sewer interceptor lines.

Trauma EMS Outreach & Injury Prevention Coordinator, Kara Bauer, RN, BSN, will be the presenter of STOP THE BLEED on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. STOP THE BLEED traces its origins to the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Conn., in December of 2012.

A few months later, a concerned local trauma surgeon and Regent of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Lenworth M. Results, showed that the victims died from severe injuries and death could have been prevented by using the techniques taught in STOP THE BLEED.

STOP THE BLEED can also be used in other places than most think, most manufacturing floors, machinery, sharp objects and other risks make cuts and more dire bleeding injuries possible. STOP THE BLEED program can train more people to be ready to help.

Dr Jamie Foor, assistant professor of LHU Psychology Department, will present Physical Development and Aging on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. Throughout adulthood, we all experience normal age-related changes in our physical capacities and functioning.

Some of the physical changes we will explore in this session include how changes in sensory systems of vision, hearing, taste, touch and smell can affect our daily functioning as well as psychological and physical well-being.

We will also consider how physical development and aging impact our functioning in terms of strength, balance, endurance and mobility. Find out what changes occur, how these changes impact our daily life and what we can do to help minimize these changes to maintain adequate functioning for everyday activities.

From Lock Haven to Harmons Jamaica will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. by associate professor, Jennifer Bell, LHU Physician Assistant Program.

In January of 2023, students and faculty from Lock Haven will travel for the seventh time to a small mountain village in Jamaica. Come and learn about the Jamaican culture, educational system and healthcare system.

You will also hear about what our local students and faculty have experienced during trips to the village of Harmons, and how they have been able to provide service and care to this remote area of the world.

Come to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m., to take a look and see for yourself what this educational institution has to offer Clearfield and the surrounding communities.

The CCCTC is committed to preparing young adolescent students with the skills necessary to be successful in the workforce and or in future education at a technical school or college.

The technology and skills needed to be successful in the workforce are constantly changing, as does the technology and curriculum found in the CCCTC. The presenter will be the CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden. The location for this presentation is 1620 River Rd., Clearfield.

Learn about Mental Health First Aid on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m., with Dr Annjane Ross, assistant professor, LCSW Social Work & Counseling, and Sergeant Julie Curry, MSW.

The purpose of this presentation is to introduce mental health first aid to offer the unique perspectives of people with mental health conditions and their families. You’ll develop enhanced empathy for their daily challenges. What you’ll gain:

Understanding of the realities of having a mental health condition

Increased compassion for the vulnerabilities people face when seeking care

Identify ways you can help when someone is having a mental health crisis

Identify community resources

Understand self-care techniques.

The last presentation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. titled “Myths and Facts Regarding Criminal Justice”. This presentation explores some of the common misconceptions regarding crime and criminal justice. Between popular crime dramas (e.g., NCIS), news headlines, and political campaigns, many believe they have a full understanding regarding what takes place in the criminal justice system and those who violate the law.

Truth is, the majority of the information that one is exposed to from these sources is false. Topics such as fear of crime, crime data, criminal culpability and the insanity defense will be explored.

It is hoped that after this informative presentation, the participants leave with a better understanding of this complex system that impacts our daily lives in one way or another. Presenters are Dr Michael McSkimming, associate professor Criminal Justice, Anthropology & Sociology at LHU.

To register for these classes or to learn more, contact the CCAAA at 814-765-2696 and ask for Cathie. All sessions will be held at the Lock Haven University in Clearfield Campus in Room A131 of the Academic building unless otherwise noted.

Registration is required. Programs and services of the agency are funded, in part, by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.