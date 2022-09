CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. will conduct a public presentation of its plans for the use of funds for Fiscal Year 2022-23 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m., at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield.

The public is invited to attend. A summary of the proposed budget and service levels will be available that day for public review and comment.