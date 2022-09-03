ALEXANDRIA — The Curwensville Golden Tide outscored the Juniata Valley Green Hornets 21-0 in the fourth quarter Friday night to break open a 15-15 tie and claim a huge 36-15 Inter-county Conference win.

Senior quarterback Danny McGarry once again led the attack for the Tide, going 22 for 38 for 378 yards passing, rushing for over 100 yards, and returning an interception for a touchdown in the cruicial fourth quarter that basically sealed the victory for the visitors.

After a scoreless opening 12 minutes, the Tide got on the board at the beginning of the second quarter on a three yard McGarry touchdown run. The successful two-point conversion made it 8-0.

Juniata Valley matched the Tide with a short run and two-point conversion with just under three minutes to go before the half, and the teams went into the locker room tied at 8-8.

Curwensville scored early in the third quarter on a pass from McGarry to Chris Fegert. The Green Hornets answered right back a few minutes later and the game moved to the final set of 12 minutes knotted at 15 a piece.

Once there, the Tide hung a 21 spot on their hosts to raise their record to 2-0 on the young season, and 1-0 in conference play. The Green Hornets dropped to 1-1 overall.

The Tide will be on the road again next week when they travel to face Bellwood-Antis (1-1).

Game statistics courtesy The Altoona Mirror

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Curwensville………………… 0 8 7 21 — 36

Juniata Valley………………. 0 8 7 7 — 15

Second Quarter

C–McGarry 3 run (Two-point conversion), 10:39.

JV–Edwards 5 run (Two-point conversion), 2:54.

Third Quarter

C–Fegart pass from McGarry (Fegert kick), 11:41.

JV–McMongale run (Rodkey kick), 6:21.

Fourth Quarter

JV–Uplinger interception return (Two-Point conversion), 6:38.

C–McGarry interception return.

C–McGarry 69 run (Fegart kick), 2:54

C–Fegart 18 pass from McGarry (Fegart kick) 1:26

TEAM STATISTICS C JV

First downs 14 15

Total yards 471 248

Rushes-yards 22-135 29-137

Yards passing 378 184

Passing (comp.-att.-int.) 22-38-1 17-23-0

Punts-avg. 2-31 5-71.5

Fumbles-lost 1 4

Penalties-yards 9-55 8-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Curwensville, Irwin 9-30 McGarry 12-112, N Fegart, 1-1 Juniata Valley, McMonagle 26-93, Rodkey 1-2, Edwards 1-5.

PASSING–Curwensville, McGarry 22-38-1-378. Juniata Valley, Edwards 17-23-0-248,

RECEIVING–Curwensville, C Fegart 5-106 Irwin 6-21 Tkacik 3-96. Juniata Valley, Rodkey 4-37, Musser 2-84