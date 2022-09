Friday, September 2, 2022, PIAA District 9 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance. High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/untitled-45/