Kerle Tire High School Football Game of the Week: Karns City vs. Redbank Valley. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel here.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/watch-live-kerle-tire-high-school-football-game-of-the-week-karns-city-vs-redbank-valley/