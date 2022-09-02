CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, will be holding this month’s Tasty Tuesday on Sept. 13.

Pastor TJ will be serving cheesesteak and hot sausage sandwiches. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will include pasta salad, chips, and a drink for $10. This is take-out only.

Dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will include pasta salad, chips, dessert and a drink for $12. Dinner will be eat-in or take-out.

For more information about Trinity’s Tasty Tuesday, visit their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield) or call 814-765-9222.

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.