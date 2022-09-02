Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Jose L. Balleza Bench Warrant Ralph C. Best Bench Warrant Cole M. Brown Bench Warrant Paul T. Cantolina Bench Warrant Richard A. Coble Bench Warrant Brandon H. Corman Bench Warrant Donald Dicostanzo Bench Warrant David H. Duckett Bench Warrant Bryce R. Graham Bench Warrant Fred A. Hockenberry III Bench Warrant Philip L. Hoffower Bench Warrant Joel Hollies Bench Warrant Donald L. Hynd Bench Warrant Brock A. Jarrett Bench Warrant David F. Knepp Bench Warrant Brian E. Mathews Bench Warrant Michael J. Mazy Bench Warrant Marquis S. McNeil Bench Warrant Shawn M. Oshenic Bench Warrant David F. Rakus Bench Warrant Joseph A. Richtarsic Bench Warrant Joshua S. Shaw Bench Warrant Michael A. Strohecker Bench Warrant Jerome D. Ward Bench Warrant Troy L. Watkins Bench Warrant Michael E. Weary Bench Warrant Haylee A. Wisor Bench Warrant Jeremiah I. Wisor Bench Warrant Robert L. Wisor Bench Warrant Mark A. Witherite Bench Warrant