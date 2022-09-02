DUBOIS – Sandy Township police say three people were sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle crash Thursday night.

According to a department-issued news release, the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thunderbird Road.

Reportedly, a 34-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve in the roadway.

As a result, the vehicle traveled through a yard before colliding with a tree head-on.

After impact, the vehicle caught fire and was fully-engulfed when emergency personnel arrived on-scene.

All three occupants were able to exit the vehicle before it burst into flames, police said.

The driver and the backseat passenger – a 37-year-old Reynoldsville man – were flown to a trauma center.

The front-seat passenger – a 33-year-old DuBois woman – was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment of injuries.