Richard “Rick” J. Campbell Sr., age 63, of Sligo, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Albany, New York due to injuries from a vehicle accident. Born November 6, 1958, in Lakewood, Ohio, he was the son of the late Leon Campbell, Sr. and Jane Zang Campbell. Rick was employed with Specialty Transport and LIR Escorts. He was an active member […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-rick-j-campbell-sr/