DUBOIS – A Johnsonburg man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death in relation to the drug overdose of a DuBois man.

On Friday, Sandy Township police also charged Codi Allen Hummel, 29, with criminal use of communication facility, involuntary manslaughter and manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 24, 2021, family members of the victim became concerned after he did not reply to their messages and was not keeping to his usual routine.

One of them got into his locked home by climbing through a porch window and found the victim lying on the bathroom floor. He was already “cold to the touch.”

The victim’s mother told police she last spoke to him on Sept. 22, 2021. She stated that he doesn’t drive and she takes him everywhere, but she hadn’t taken him anywhere in the previous week.

Because she lives nearby, she was able to report that the only person she saw at the residence was Hummel.

Police say the victim was lying between the toilet and vanity. On a countertop, they found a cell phone and a piece of tin foil with burn marks on it, next to a straw. Floating in the toilet was a white stamp bag with a powdery substance still inside.

“It appeared that (the victim) may have snorted the contents of the stamp bag,” the officer noted in the criminal complaint.

An autopsy revealed that the victim died from a Fentanyl overdose and a lab determined the stamp bag contained both heroin and Fentanyl, according to the report.

Investigators say they found messages on the phone from the victim to Hummel, setting up a drug purchase and saw a payment made to Hummel for $50 on Sept. 22, 2021.

Other messages and payments for the purchase of drugs were also reportedly found on the phone.

Family members and friends of the victim related that he would only buy from Hummel. No messages regarding drug sales from anyone else were found.

The case is listed as inactive in online court documents and no preliminary hearing date has been set.