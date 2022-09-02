Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of defiant trespass Aug. 31 at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop. According to police, information was received regarding a woman who was to be living there. Upon arrival, officers advised the woman to leave but were called back about two hours later. The woman was located and subsequently taken into custody on charges.
Sandy Township
- Police reported a false alarm occurred at the VA Clinic Aug. 29.
- Aug. 29, police received a report of a suspicious male who had been outside a residence the prior evening. The property owner was concerned because the previous tenant has an active criminal arrest warrant.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred at a Treasure Lake residence Aug. 29.
- Aug. 29, DuBois Mall Security reported that a female driving a gold-colored SUV had hit and damaged a sign in the mall parking lot.
- Aug. 30, Treasure Lake Security reported that the operator of a dirt bike has been riding on the Silver Woods Golf Course.
- Aug. 30, police reported that a 25-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle in Treasure Lake, causing it to hit and damage an electric pole. Minor injuries and severe damage occurred as a result
- Aug. 31, police reported that a driver was distracted while traveling on Shaffer Road and was then unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him that was stopped in traffic. No injuries and minor damage were reported.
- Aug. 31, a Hungry Hollow Road resident reported that he was not at home, but saw two unknown females with dogs on his door camera. The women appeared to be under the influence. However, they were gone from the area upon police arrival.
- Aug. 31, police received a report of a cow on Behringer Highway. The cow was gone upon police arrival.